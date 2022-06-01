Court Sends Prophet to Correctional Home for Raping 13-year-old in A’Ibom

Okon Bassey

An Uyo High Court has sent a 32 year-old prophet, Godson Nse Thompson to the Uyo Correctional Centre for allegedly raping a 13 year-old girl.

The girl, an SS1 student of a government secondary school was reportedly sent to the prophet for intercessory prayers.

The trial judge, Justice Bassey Nkanang ordered the remand of the prophet, a native of Ikot Offiong Nsit in Nsit Ibom Local Government Area, after hearing the evidence of the victim

The victim, a native of Ikot Uboh in Nsit Ubium LGA had

told the Court that while living with her elder sister in Uyo, her in-law took her to a church along Information Drive, Uyo.

She explained that when the prophet closed about 6pm, he took her to his house, where she was raped throughout night.

She said the accused person, a father of three children, provided her with a bucket to urinate inside the house in order to prevent her from going outside.

The minor also told the court that the incident which occurred on Friday, 10th July, 2020, saw her using her sanitary pads for two weeks because of bleeding.

The 13 year-old girl narrated that on the fateful day, the prophet told her that she should accompany her elsewhere to pray for somebody which she did, only to end up in his house, where he brought black liquid substance in a plastic bottle and drank before taking turns to rape her.

She said she saw ladies pants in different colors and pictures of women inside the house of the Prophet.

The victim said she was able to escape when the accused person forgot to lock the door of the house and ran to a church where she was rescued.

After hearing from the victim, the trial judge, Justice Nkanang adjourned the matter to 1st August, 2022 for continuation of trial and ordered the accused to be taken back to prison till the adjourned date.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

