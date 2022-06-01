Completed Voter Registration Exceeds 6m as INEC Suspends Online Application

•Oyo, Bayelsa, Delta top Chuks Okocha in Abuja



The online registration of voters has come to an end as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said over six million new applicants had completed their registration.

As earlier announced, the commission suspended the online voter pre-registration exercise on Monday, saying it would give time to those, who registered online to complete their registration physically and also enable the commission to clean up the registration data.

In a data released by INEC, Osun State came first in the online registration with 360,625, followed by Bayelsa with 326,450 and Delta with 327,852.

In June 2021, the commission launched a portal, where Nigerians could register or request to update their voter information before they complete the process physically at designated centres.

According to the data released by INEC on Monday, the number of registrants, who had completed their registration was 6,544,245 as at 7am on May 30, adding that, of this number, 2,928,447 had started their registration online while 3,615,798, had done their registration entirely at a physical centre.

According to INEC, youths aged between 18 and 35 constituted the highest number of completed registrations with a total of 4,550,847.

The commission gave the number of online pre-registrations as 10,235,569 and the data showed that Osun was also in the lead with 709,020 applications, followed by Delta with 632,604 applications, and Lagos with 596,999.

After including those requesting voter transfer, requests for replacement of permanent voter cards (PVCs), and update of voter information records, the total figure stood at 18,912,511 applications.

INEC said physical registration would still continue until the CVR exercise was suspended on June 30, 2022.

