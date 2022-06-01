Buhari Leads 11-man Delegation on State Visit to Spain

•Due back in Abuja Friday

Deji Elumoye





President Muhammadu Buhari departed Abuja yesterday for Madrid, Spain, as head of an 11-man delegation on a state visit to the European nation at the invitation of Spanish President Pedro Sanchez.

According to a release by his media adviser, Femi Adesina, during the visit, the first by the Nigerian leader, Buhari would also meet with the Head of State of the Spanish nation, His Majesty King Felipe VI.

During his engagements with both leaders, the Nigerian president would discuss issues of mutual interest to both countries, which would expectedly result in the signing of agreements and memoranda of understanding on a wide range of topics geared towards further enhancing bilateral relations between Nigeria and Spain, the statement said.

Adesina said ssues to be discussed include extradition and transfer of convicted persons, mutual legal assistance, cultural matters, cooperation towards fighting crime and enhancing security, as well as issues affecting dependants of diplomatic staff.

On the agenda also are cooperation on energy, trade and investment, transportation, public health and sports development.

The president would also be the special guest at an investment forum jointly organised by the Spanish Chamber of Commerce, the Ministry of Trade, and the Confederation of Employers (CEOE), where he would speak to the gathering of top members of the Spanish business community and their Nigerian counterparts on the investment opportunities in Nigeria and ways of expanding the volume of trade as well as further collaborating for the development of the economies of both countries.

On the president’s entourage are Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN); Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare; and Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora.

Others are National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd); Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar; and Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

The president is expected back in the country on Friday, June 3.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

