Buhari in Spain, Visits UNWTO Headquarters

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday visited the headquarters of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in Madrid, on the sidelines of his ongoing State visit to Spain. He was received by the UNWTO Secretary General, Mr Zurab Pololikashvili. By virtue of this, he became the first Nigerian leader to visit the headquarters of the UN tourism agency, which Nigeria joined in 1975.



To commemorate the visit, the UNWTO commissioned a plaque at the headquarters building.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, was among the ministers and other top government officials who accompanied the President on the visit to the UNWTO headquarters.

The UNWTO has given Nigeria the hosting right for its first-ever Global Conference on Culture, Tourism and Creative Industry, to be held in Lagos from November 14-16, 2022.

