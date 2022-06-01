AUN Gets NUC Approval to Offer Data Science and Analytics, Others

The American University of Nigeria (AUN) has received the approval of the National Universities Commission (NUC) to introduce B.Sc. and M.Sc. degree programmes in Data Science and Analytics with effect from the 2021/2022 academic session.​

The new programmes are in addition to Computer Science, Software Engineering, and Information Systems, which the university offers at the Bachelor’s, Master’s, Doctorate, and professional credentialing levels.

The NUC also approved AUN to introduce a hybrid option for existing postgraduate professional Masters in Information and Communication Science (MCIS) and Masters in Telecoms and Wireless Technologies (MTWT), making it possible for candidates to choose to study for any of these professional Master’s program on a regular or on a hybrid mode.​

The hybrid programme will initially roll out in Abuja, Lagos, and Port Harcourt, while arrangements are underway to add other Nigerian cities.

The NUC approvals were conveyed in a letter to the President of the University dated May 11, 2022, and signed by Dr. N.B. Saliu, Director of Academic Planning, for the Executive Secretary.

“We would like to express our deep appreciation to the NUC and its leadership for this trust. They have confidence in our strong technical support facilities and quality faculty and in our reputation as an institution with known academic integrity and the highest standards. We are committed to protecting and defending this trust while offering these path-breaking programs,” said AUN President, Dr. Margee Ensign.

