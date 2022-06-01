APGA Candidate Seeks to Join Hands with Soludo to Rebuild Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), for Orumba North and South Federal Constituency, Mr. Eric Kanayo Eze, has declared that he is contesting the position to help Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, to rebuild the state.

Eze beat five contestants to clinch the ticket, including Mr. Mike Okonkwo, a protogee of immediate past Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Willie Obiano, and a 2021 Governorship Aspirant, Hon. ThankGod Ibeh and others.

Speaking to journalists after he was declared winner of the primary, Eze explained that his reason for contesting the election was to give his people sound legislative representation, and also support Soludo’s dream to build a livable smart city in Anambra State.

He said: “I came out to contest because of the love I have for my people. I’m in this race ordinarily to rescue my people from poor representation at the House of Representatives.

“I truly love my people, and over the years, my people have demonstrated true love to me. I’m in the race to contribute developmentally, legislatively and economically to the welfare, wellbeing and prosperity of our people, and all the towns in Orumba North and Orumba South Local Government Areas, which make up the federal constituency.

“Importantly, I want to effectively and efficiently represent the good people of our federal constituency because I want to join hands with our state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo to bring uncommon transformation to Orumba North and South, and the entire Anambra State.”

He expressed confidence that he would win the main election next year because Anambra is a predominantly APGA state.

