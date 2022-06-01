APC Primary: Coalition Calls for Cancellation of Results in Sokoto

Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto



A coalition of All Progressives Congress (APC) support groups in Sokoto State,has called on the national headquarters of the party as a matter of urgency cancel the results of governorship primary election conducted last Thursday in the State.

Addressing newsmen at a press conference in Sokoto yesterday the secretary of the coalition Bashar Binji said what happened last Thursday fall short of standard and should be cancelled to pave way for fresh primary.

“As far as we are concerned , the process isn’t only a rape on democracy , but also a complete charade orchestrated by enemies of democracy to achieve their selfish goals in a desperate attempt to impose unpopular candidate against wishes of the party members” he stated.

He noted that the gubernatorial primary election held on Thursday in Sokoto was a manipulation by some party leaders in the state to favour their candidate .

He added that to achieve this, personal security details and thugs loyal to the particular leader were used to intimidate delegates to ensure they vote for their preferred candidate , while delegates who appeared to be not dancing to their tune were chased out of the venue .

He further explained that three gubernatorial candidates were lucky to escape after being attacked by the political thugs to the adore of the state party leader.

He maintained that the venue of the primary was deliberately chosen to frustrate the comfort of delegates in order to give way for a corrupt exercise.

He said their suspicions was confirmed when the officials conducting the election intentionally switch off power while delegates were still casting their votes leaving the venue in darkness for a very long period of time.

He stressed that in violation of electoral act and APC Constitution the official members of the committees saddled with responsibilities of accrediting delegates were substituted overnight.

“Also during the exercise the ballot boxes were deliberately placed in front of the state party leader in a dubious attempt to identify delegates who refuse to vote his anointed candidate,” he added.

He said the coalition disagree in totality with the outcome of the exercise insisting on the cancellation for the interest of justice and fair play.

Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto the political godson of Sen Aliyu Wamakko last Thursday emerged APC governorship candidate for 2023 election after beating other seven candidates to clinched the ticket.

