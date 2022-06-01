Adamu charge NINCID on sustainable Irrigation practices

Folalumi Alaran

The minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, has called on the members of Nigeria National Committee on Irrigation and Drainage (NINCID) to ensure a paradigm shift from the traditional and unregulated irrigation practices in Nigeria to a more sustainable land and water use management approach.

The minister made the remarks at the National Irrigation Forum on Institutional Strengthening and Management of Public Irrigation Schemes in Nigeria, as well as the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigeria National Committee on Irrigation and Drainage (NINCID), which was held virtually in Abuja and Ibadan, Oyo State.

Adamu stated that Nigeria is endowed with water resources but the sustainability of this endowment is threatened by land degradation, deforestation, rapid population growth and other social-economic development including the effect of climate change.

The Minister further noted that these myriad of challenges can be arrested through stimulation and promotion of development and application of arts, science and techniques of engineering, agriculture, economics, ecology and social science in managing water and land resources for irrigation, drainage, flood control and river training alongside related research.

The Minister revealed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigeria National Committee on Irrigation and Drainage (NINCID) is geared towards bringing together various stakeholders and experts within the sector to deliberate, share ideas, knowledge, and experiences on how to advance Irrigation and Drainage practices in Nigeria, adding that it is expected that members will come up with resolutions that will further advance Irrigation and Drainage practices in Nigeria.

Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, who also spoke via Zoom, stated that NINCID is dedicated to improving the status of irrigated agriculture and management, including rain-fed agriculture, through contributions for the development and acceleration of irrigation and drainage practices in Nigeria.

She added that as part of its development effort, NINCID has established a forum called Young Professional Forum with members drawn within the sector such as Federal Ministry of Water Resources (FMWR), River Basin Development Authorities (RBDAs), and National Water Resources Institute (NWRI) amongst others.

She expressed optimism that the Committee will discuss ways and means of strengthening the Young Professionals Forum and suggest options for its sustainability; and also generate resolutions that will reposition NINCID to operate optimally.

Mrs Oyeronke Oluniyi FNSE, Chairperson of NINCID and Director of Irrigation and Drainage, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, had earlier stated in her welcome address that NINCID is a subsidiary of the International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID), a leading Techno- Scientific non-governmental and non-profit making International Organization dedicated to the improvement of Water and Land management to enhance global supply of food and fiber for human consumption.

She urged members to participate maximally and develop sustainable ways of ensuring that NINCID activities grow in more beneficial ways.

Present at the meeting were Directors of Irrigation, Country Representatives, retired Irrigation Directors, members of the Academia and Water Stakeholders.

