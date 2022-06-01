2023: Umeadi Emerges APGA Presidential Candidate

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



A former Chief Justice of Anambra State and legal luminary, Prof. Peter Umeadi, has been elected as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Umeadi emerged unopposed and confirmed as the presidential standard-bearer of APGA in the 2023 election through affirmation by the national delegates of the party.

While declaring Umeadi winner, the National Chairman of the party, Victor Ike Oye, said that APGA is poised to win laurels in next year’s general election.

“Our party does not engage in frivolities or political grandstanding. We say what we will do. Our party will win more than 20 senatorial seats in the next general election,” he said.

Prominent politicians including Delta State governorship candidate, Great Ogboru, Abia North Senatorial candidate, Senator Enyinaya Abaribe, were present at the convention venue at APGA national secretariat in Abuja.

Details later …

