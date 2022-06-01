2023: No Injunction against Victory of Lagos Senator

James Sowole in Abeokuta



The Senator Representing Lagos West, who is now Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for Ogun West, has clarified, that there was no injunction against his victory, in the Saturday, May 28, primary of the party.

Adeola, popularly called Yayi, made the clarification, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Chief Kayode Odunaro and made available to journalists, in Abeokuta.

He said the clarification, became neccessary, in view of the court papers, said to have been filed on May 27, 2022 seeking an interlocutory injunction to stop the Adeola from APC Senatorial Primary for Ogun West, that was held on May 28, 2022.

Odunaro said it was these court papers, that had been in circulation since Saturday, that was taken to be an injunction against Adeola in the primary.

He said “Ordinarily, the victorious Senator Adeola in the concluded primary would have let the authors of the court papers live in their fool’s paradise but is now forced to react to the spreading of what amounts to fake news and blatant lies using credible medium.

“The fact of the matter is that no court has granted any injunction stopping the concluded primary or in any way questioning the landslide victory of Senator Adeola last Saturday which had the participation of his opponent, Senator Tolu Odebiyi who scored zero vote to lose to Senator Adeola’s 294 votes as widely reported in the media.”

The Media Adviser said there is no iota of truth in the statement the primary had been stopped as the mentioned litigants only filed motion seeking an injunction restraining Adeola from participation in a primary that was to take place some hours to the filing of the court papers.

“Predictably no judge was assigned to the case and as we speak we are not aware of the assignment of the case to any judge.

“We challenge the newspaper that published the for news, to mention the name of the judge that granted the injunction allegedly obtained by the litigants against the primary as filed in the court papers or to produce a copy of the injunction against the primary that has now transmuted to “restraining Adeola from parading himself as the candidate!

“How the reporter jumped from court papers seeking injunction from participation in a political party primary to injunction restraining a candidate is something that should be thoroughly investigated as we believe that to be fake news.

“Senator Adeola is not averse to anyone following the rule of law in their failed agitation to engage in politics of exclusion and will join issues with any litigants following due process. But the judicial process and the media must not be manipulated to serve base and vile ambition of a grossly unpopular aspirant for a democratic political office.

“We urge members of the public to disregard the fake news of an injunction against the hard-won landslide victory of Senator Adeola in the Ogun West Senatorial APC primary of Saturday, May 28, 2022 and further urge the party to sanction any erring members engaging in what amounts to gross anti-party activities.”

