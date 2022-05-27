Take Urgent Action against Killings in South-east Before Things Get Out of Hand, JNI Urges FG

* Urges south-east governors, leaders to assuage fears, tension in their states

John Shiklam in Kaduna



The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) led by the sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’adu Abubakar, has called on the federal government to take urgent action against killings and maiming of innocent citizens in some parts of the country before things get out of hand.



The JNI made the call in a statement yesterday, condemning the killing of a pregnant mother, Harira Jibrin and her four children in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State by gunmen.



The statement signed the Secretary General of the Islamic body, Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu described the killing of Harira, her unborn child and four children as, “senseless and barbaric, maintaining that the recurring heartless and calamitous unprovoked killings and maiming in Anambra and other parts of the country are condemnable.”



“The JNI condemns the senseless, barbaric and unprovoked killing of one Harira Jibrin; a pregnant woman with four of her children at Isulo in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“The incident is just but an addition to the series of many other killings meted, particularly to Muslims in the South-eastern states of Nigeria”, the statement said.



Aliyu added: “JNI has painfully, with dismay been observing the orchestrated unchecked atrocities dished out to many innocent Muslim menial trader’s wares including animals,” stressing that, “The attitude, in effect, depicts the most unfortunate high level of hatred and impunity.”



According to him, “The JNI feels that it was high time the governments acted lest things get out of hand.”

The statement commiserated with the families of those affected by serial killings and abductions across the country and urged the federal government to synergise with state governments facing all forms of security challenges to restore law and order.



The JNI added: “As it could be discerned, the killings are now transforming to being more religious and ethnic/tribal conflicts.



“Their escalation may not be easily halted. Nigerians should learn from different historical accounts that, religious or ethnic conflicts and wars are undoubtedly extremely preposterous.



“So, they should by all means be avoided. In light of the forgone, we call on governments at all levels to, as a matter of urgency, do everything possible and use any means possible to curtail the situation and arrest all those who are behind the ongoing killings in the south-eastern Nigeria, before it is too late.



“The lexis of the so called unknown gunmen is no longer tenable. They are known but ignored!

“We have had enough, so it should be left for what it is ENOUGH! Moreover, as we have always stated in our similar press releases, governments should be seen as swiftly acting on security related issues as it is its primary constitutional responsibility to protect, secure and provide welfare to citizens, as enunciated in the second schedule of the 1999 amended Constitution.”



According to Aliyu, it is prayers of JNI and all Nigerian Muslims are that: “Government must spare no efforts to immediately take control of all forests and swampy areas that have become hideouts for criminals.



“Examples should be set by speedily arresting and prosecuting all criminals, devoid of legal encumbrances. Constituting commissions of inquiry should NOT be the only way to go.



“Hence, government should intensify efforts in identifying and prosecuting the so called unknown gunmen;

“Governments at all levels, in collaboration with different security agencies must be up and doing against the tides of insecurities, in whatever guises.



“Thorough proactive measures should be taken in nipping the situations from the buds, before becoming uncontrollable.



The JNI called on the government to consider setting up a joint (security) task force to specially attend to the rising tide of killings in the south-east.

It urged governments at all levels to “act beyond mere verbal condemnations on security related matters. “

It said, “Nigerians desperately yearn for more concrete actions against all forms of criminals and criminalities.

“The unfortunate spate of the alarming horrendous butchering of human lives in the Nigerian states should be halted.



“The south-eastern states’ governments and governors, as well as community leaders over there should be seen and heard condemning and assuaging fears and tension within their respective states and communities (as the case may be).



“Silence would not be golden, in so unfortunate a situation. Perhaps they should emulate their northern counterparts (governors) in reacting quickly and appropriately, on similar happenings within their jurisdictions;

“Security surveillance should, maximally be accorded Muslim communities in the south-eastern Nigeria.”

