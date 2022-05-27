Senbanjo Drops Senatorial Ambition, Mobilises for Abiodun’s Re-election

Segun Senbanjo, the Ogun East Senatorial District aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, has announced dropping his ambition to focus on Governor Dapo Abiodun’s re-election bid in Ogun State.

Senbanjo explained that it was a personal sacrifice he had to make for the greater good of the Southwest state bordering Lagos.



Distinguished delegates, I am here to announce that I will no longer contest the senatorial seat. Do not despair,” said Senbanjo in a statement issued yesterday. “I have resolved to use my time, energy, and resources to mobilise the campaign for Governor Dapo Abiodun for the ultimate good. It is a sacrifice I’m willing to make for the good of Ogun State.



The APC stakeholder, who had vowed to improve Ogun East’s social-economic well-being last week, urged his supporters and well-wishers to join him in helping Abiodun realise his dream of getting a second term in office as Ogun governor.



Join me in this journey; we will work together at the local level to build and develop Ogun State together, which is Governor Abiodun’s socio-economic policies. That was my promise to you,” said Senbanjo. “I know the issues and will join hands with our amiable and hard-working governor Abiodun to achieve his people-oriented policies, plans and projects.”



Though he has dropped his senatorial ambition, Senbanjo reiterated his commitment to discussing and engaging the Bill Gates Foundation to establish “several welfare programmes” which will impact “our constituency.”



“In addition, I am also discussing with some potential foreign investors with the aim for them to invest and establish industries in our constituency,” he stressed. “I will continue to support and serve my constituency to my utmost capabilities by ensuring that the continuous selfless agenda of Governor Abiodun is implemented and my desired programme for the people of my constituency is brought to fruition.”

