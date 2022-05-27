Senator Onor Wins C’River PDP Guber Primaries



Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The Senator representing the Central Senatorial District of Cross River State Professor Sandy Onor, has been elected governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state.Onor polled 236 votes to defeat his closest rival Senator Gershom Bassey, the representative of Cross River South senatorial district who polled 175 votes.

At the governorship primary election held in Calabar on Thursday, other aspirants who featured in the nomination exercise polled as follows: Hon. Daniel Asuquo (Dansuki),147votes; Sir Authur Jarvis, 6 votes; Hon. Nkoyo Toyo 4 votes; Mrs. and Imah Nsa Adejoke 1 vote.

