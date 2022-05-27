Peak Milk to Celebrate World Milk Day with #BreakfastPolice Rally

To celebrate the World Milk Day this year, Nigeria’s foremost dairy brand, Peak Milk, from the stables of FrieslandCampina WAMCO, has announced its plan to revive the declining breakfast culture of Nigerians, drive good dairy nutrition knowledge and debunk breakfast myths with its #BreakfastPolice rally.

The brand will engage its consumers across different touch points on World Milk Day through a disruptive digital experiential campaign tagged: “Missing Breakfast is a Crime,” a creative way to drive the importance of milk and breakfast as the ultimate meal of the day. The campaign and celebration begin May 23 as the National Breakfast Week and lead up to the World Milk Day on June 1.

According to the company, the Peak Breakfast Police, a fictional character of authority, will dramatise the ‘Missing Breakfast is a Crime’ campaign with a mass arrest of breakfast defaulters across different locations.

The arrested defaulters are expected to bail themselves with a nourishing pack of Peak Breakfast each and a pledge to never miss breakfast again.

The campaign targets over 10,000 Nigerians to pledge to enjoy dairy with a Peak breakfast every day for the right nourishment.

Research has shown that breakfast is the most important meal of the day as it provides sustenance and energy for the day’s activities and supplies the body with essential nutrients required for good health. In Nigeria, studies show that only 56 per cent of Nigerians eat breakfast, while 41 per cent of them consume dairy and 58 per cent eat out of home.

The Brand Manager, Peak Milk, Omotayo Olaobaju, explained: “There are many health benefits you derive from eating breakfast, as it improves energy levels and ability to concentrate in the short term. Despite these benefits, many people still skip breakfast for a variety of reasons, including myths and their busy lifestyles as excuses.

“But this eventually affects their performances because the required level of energy and nourishment needed is missing. The good news however is that there are now many ways to fit breakfast into your day. The National Breakfast Week and World Milk Day will provide an opportunity for Peak Milk to drive the awareness of dairy consumption for the enhancement of mental and physical performance.”

The company noted that several exciting events have also been lined up to run from May 23rd to the World Milk Day on June 1. They include digital conversations online on the importance of daily consumption of breakfast and the health benefits of eating breakfast meals that are enriched with the goodness of Peak, as well as social media highlighting.

On World Milk Day, the brand will drive massive engagement among its consumers across the country by serving them nutritious breakfast meals while urging them to take a pledge never to skip breakfast.

The World Milk Day was launched in 2001 by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) to celebrate and increase public awareness about the nutritional and economic importance of milk and milk products around the globe.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

