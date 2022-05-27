NSITF Charges Employers to Put Safety Policies in Workplaces

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Nigeria Social Insurance Security (NSITF) has called on organisations across the country and the world to put policies in place that support the safety and health of employees at workplaces.

The organisation said this at the Road Walk programme in line with this year’s World Day for Safety and Health at Work on the theme, “Act Together to Build a Positive Safety and Health Culture ”.

The Assistant General Manager/Branch Manager, NSITF, Mr. Daniel Omotayo, recommended that employers should maintain zero tolerance for injuries or death at the workplace.

“Sometimes they are inevitable,” he pointed out while harping on the need for organisations to take responsibility when it occurs.

According to the AGM at the NSITF’s Road Show in Apapa, they aimed to create awareness of the Employee Compensation Scheme.

He further highlighted that many employees have sustained injuries or died on the job while their dependents suffer without compensation.

Hence, Omotayo appealed to firms to register their workers under the Federal Government Environment Compensation Scheme (ECA) for appropriate compensation should there be avoidable injury at the workplace.

The AGM emphasized: “Nigeria has joined the League of Nations giving social benefits to workers with the signing into law the Employee Compensation ACT, ECA in 2010 precisely on November 17, 2010, by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“NSITF and ECA came into operation to provide succour for the employees in case of an injury at the workplace.”

Part of the NSITF’s duties include enlightenment campaigns to employees and employers, educating them on the need to maintain safety and health at the workplace.

On her part, the Senior Manager, Claim Unit of NSITF, Apapa Branch, Mrs. Ijeoma Akiri, admitted that the problem becomes enormous once accidents occur as the inflow of notifications and claims come in.

This, according to her, is the implication of not having a safe and healthy environment at the workplace.

She noted that safety must be a priority for employers. “No matter how much claim is paid to beneficiaries, lives of loved ones cannot be brought back.

“We are appealing to organisations to put policies in place to ensure that health and safety are maintained.”

While the organisation is trying to strengthen its presence on social media to spread its influence, Mrs. Anthonia Eyoro, the principal manager of enforcement, told journalists that many workers have been permanently damaged due to injuries at the workplace.

To avoid more cases of preventable injuries and deaths, Eyoro urged employers’ to take care of the employees to prevent injuries.

And when injuries occur, she enjoined the employers to treat and compensate the victims. “Safety of the workers should be their utmost priority,” she cautioned.

