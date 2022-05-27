Media Professionals Charged on Solution-oriented Journalism

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



In its efforts to uplift peaceful coexistence and national development, a non-governmental organisation, Search For Common Ground (SFCG), has charged media professionals on solution-oriented journalism.

SFCG pointed out that the media has a strategic role to play in the country’s development, and must desist from biased reportage and hate speech.

Speaking at the end of a four-day workshop for journalists yesterday in Osogbo, the National Media Specialist of SFCG, Mr. Temisan Etielsola, called for a democratic approach to reporting.

Etielsola explained that incitement to cause harm, expressions that hurt feelings of a public office holder or community are forms of hate speech that could cause havoc.

He added that conflict not well managed with factual and objective information leads to violence causing loss of lives and property.

According to him, “The media has immense power to shape the way people, communities and the society look at issues. It possesses the power to change the dynamics of conflict to the benefit of all.

“Conflict is inevitable but violence is not. Conflict is a natural result of human diversity.

“When we deal with conflict, it sparks polarisation and violence, but when we collaborate, conflict is transformed and catalyses to positive change.”

Also speaking, the Project’s Media Coordinator of SFCG, Perry Tukuwei, urged journalists to avoid sensational reportage and develop critical mindsets that would promote peaceful coexistence in the country.

He charged print and broadcast journalists as well as bloggers to replace hate speeches and violence-igniting reports with solution-oriented reports.

