Lion Donates Umbrellas to Women Street Vendors





Mary Nnah

Lagos Mainland Legacy Lions Club District 404B2 has donated 20 umbrellas to vegetable sellers at Ajao market in Lagos, as part of its service to humanity.

Members of the club led by the president, Lion Rukevwe Origho-Nwoye said they distributed the 20 specially designed umbrellas with the logo of Lions Club International to empower women.

The club mitigates the difficulties of people like street vendors who are deprived of a roof above their heads while conducting their businesses through sunshine or rain, to have space to display their wares in a conducive atmosphere.

Origho-Nwoye said the gesture is an act in continuation of its service to humanity. They had to make the donations after they carried out a need assessment exercise, they realised that giving umbrellas to women street vendors at the market, would contribute to the women’s welfare.

“They don’t need the stress of staying under the sun or running helter-shelter when it rains. We decided to encourage, the women by distributing the street vendor umbrella to protect them from the sun or rain.

“Nwoye advised the women not to give up, but should be encouraged with their means of survival, adding, “what is happening in our economy today, is disheartening but will always bring succour to his children”.

More so, the Chairperson of the Project, Lion Lillian Harry-Uka said they saw a need to empower the women after seeing some of them under the sun trying to provide for their families.

Uka stressed that the club is all about serving the needy in society and that was why as a Club, they decided to give its support to the women street vendors at that small market.

She explained that they now have access to shelter with this service project. The club has been able to contribute to society.

She charged the traders to make good use of the facility, through proper maintenance to make it last longer and be beneficial to them.

While handing over the facility to the women, she called on the government to equip small-scale enterprises, as well as give priority to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) owned by women in the country.

“Women constitute part of the human resources with which both firms and government can optimize being objective function. An economy that successfully attracts and nurtures entrepreneurs in various categories is likely to sustain economic growth,” she noted.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

