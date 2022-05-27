IG Orders Deployment of Digital Facility in 36 State Commands



*To expedite action on 500 cases

*Says police has pool of 5000 lawyers

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja



The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Baba has commissioned a new digital facility, the Q-Soft Hybrid Case Management System for the legal department of the Force Headquarters and ordered its deployment in the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory.The facility, a case management system developed by Funmi Quadiri (SAN) and Co, is expected to efficiently manage the 500 cases handled by the police across the country.

The application is designed to enhance the productivity and efficiency of police lawyers by automating the management of case files, personnel documents among others.

The IG said the project was in furtherance of his policing agenda to deploy advanced technology in managing cases even as he said the police had a pool of 5000 lawyers.

He said the software and the hardware components of the facility would be deployed in state commands and zonal headquarters across the country for efficiency of the legal departments.In her remarks, Quadiri said computer hardware to officers from the 36 States commands and FCT alongside training.

“With several lawyers and over 500 cases scattered across the federation, the Nigerian Police Force remains one of the largest law firms in the world.”Though the cases have been managed manually over the years, the increasing number of cases has made it cumbersome and almost impossible to manage manually”, she said.

Quadiri said the case management gives the legal department the ability to review information about each matter, track progress, monitor attorneys, identify critical events, dates of court sittings and also take actions when needed in order to improve productivity and efficiency.

