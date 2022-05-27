FMN Celebrates Children’s Day with New Campaign



By Vanessa Obioha



Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) commemorates the 2022 Children’s Day in an impactful way through an advocacy campaign themed ‘Feed Their Amazing’. The advocacy project solicits healthy feeding for holistic child growth. From dancing to singing, piano playing, golfing, and swimming, these are some known human character traits that require a certain level of nurturing and healthy eating for their actualization. FMN through the ‘Feed their Amazing’ campaign advocates for parents to identify and feed their children’s amazing.

For over six decades, the Group has been championing growth in the FMCG industry as an integrated food and agro-allied company and manufacturer of superior quality products. FMN owns the iconic Golden Penny brand and has orchestrated a series of wholesome nutritious food products for the consuming pleasure of many.

In a bid to ensure that parents have access to nutritious food for themselves and their children, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) through its core purpose of feeding the nation every day proactively created Amaizing Day breakfast cereal mostly for children. Amaizing Day breakfast cereal is a soft-flake instant breakfast cereal made from the right combination of nutritious natural ingredients which are whole maize, pure soya bean flour, and cassava flour. It is also prepared with vitamins and minerals that support the growth and development of a healthy body, sound mind, strong bones, and sharp eyes.

Amaizing Day breakfast cereal is exceedingly fortified with key nutrients needed for a child’s mental and physical development.

