Ex-SMEDAN Boss, Radda, Wins Katsina APC Guber Ticket

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The former Director General of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Dr. Umar Dikko Radda, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in Katsina State.

The returning officer, Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan, who announced the result on Friday morning, said Radda polled 506 votes to beat his closest rival and former secretary to the state government, Dr. Mustapha Muhammed Inuwa, who scored 442 votes.

He said the former Managing Director, Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company (NSPMC), Abbas Umar Masanawa garnered 436 votes while the former Managing Director, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa got 220 votes.

He added that the state Deputy Governor, Mannir Yakubu, polled 65 votes, Faruk Lawal Jobe, 71 votes, Senator Sadiq Abubakar Yar’Adua, 32 votes, Umar Abdullahi Tauri, 8 votes while the former Chief Personal Security Officer to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abdulkarim Dauda Daura, polled 7 votes.

He said: “Based on the power conferred on me by the All Progressives Congress and the Electoral Act 2022 as amended and all other external rules and regulations, I hereby declare Dr. Dikko Umar Radda as the winner of the election who scored 506 votes”.

According to him, Radda had satisfied all the requirements of the Electoral Act 2022, as amended, as well as the party constitution.

He, however, said a total of 1,805 delegates across the 361 political wards of the state were accredited for the exercise while the total number of votes cast was 1,805 with four invalid votes.

In his acceptance speech, Radda urged APC stalwarts especially those who contested with him but lost, to work with him in order to ensure the party’s victory in the 2023 general elections.

