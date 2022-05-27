Ekiti 2022: Oni Promises to End Misrule, Establish Good Governance





Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

Former Governor of Ekiti State and the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the state June 18, 2022, governorship election, Chief Segun Oni, has promised to end misrule in the state and establish good governance if elected as governor.

Oni made the promise while fielding questions from the journalists at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja last Wednesday.

Urging the people of the state to keep hope alive, he said he was coming back to restore good governance in the state if elected as governor of the state again.

Oni explained that the SDP was on a rescue mission to make the people laugh again after years of misrule in the state.

According to him, “What God cannot do does not exist. Ekiti is God’s own state. He is around to show Himself again in our mission to rescue the state from the bondage of misrule over the years

“Our campaign outings are being overwhelmed on a daily basis with mammoth crowd of people like bees; the people were very excited to see us coming for the rescue mission, and we are not going to fail them, we are coming to restore act of good governance in the state.

“Like a married woman who had tested two different husbands, she will be in the best position to point out the better of the two, Ekiti people have tasted three different administrations and another chance is coming for them to pick one of them and I’m sure our people will prefer us.

“That is why I’m appealing to them to keep the hope alive, better days are coming for them; we did it before and we are ready to do it again and again, we are not out to boast or to make failed and empty promises like our neighbours.”

He added that he would light up the entire state again like he did during his first coming, and carry everyone along irrespective of party or religious affiliations, if elected on June 18.

Oni said: “Under my watch, Ekiti State will become a reference point of good governance in the country; I’m just appealing to our people to be patient and remain resolute.

“They should go search for their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) to cast their votes for us (SDP), and be watchful until the result is declared. They should leave the rest for God who is already there for our coming.”

Oni commended the current leadership of the party under the leadership of Alhaji Shehu Gaban, and Dr. Olu Agunloye for growing the party to such an enviable position that Nigerians now see it as the credible alternative.

