Edo Community Raises Alarm over Arrest of Members

Residents of Iviukwe community in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State has called on Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Usman Alkali to intervene in the alleged harassment and detention of their community members by the police over the sale of community’s ancestral land.

Addressing journalists in Benin yesterday on behalf of the sons and daughters of the community, Mr. Okpame Ozekhome, accused Mr. Mike Ozekhome (SAN) and Okumagbe of Uvhano, Mr. George Oshiapi, of being behind the arrest that was meant to suppress the community members from asking questions about the sale of their community ancestral land measuring 5,000 hectares to Dangote in 2013 for the construction of a fertilizer plant.

