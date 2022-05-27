Diri Splashes Cash Gifts on Victorious Bayelsa Queens, Wrestling Champions

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri has doled out cash rewards to Bayelsa Queens, winners of the 2021/2022 Nigeria Women Football League’s Premiership Super 6 competition recently concluded in Benin City, Edo State.

Also honoured were wrestlers that won medals at the just concluded African Wrestling Championship in Morocco.

The governor announced the cash awards, while receiving the athletes on Wednesday in Government House Yenagoa.

Apart from emerging champions, winning all their five matches, Bayelsa Queens also claimed all the individual prizes, including the Most Valuable Player, Best Goal Keeper and Highest Goals Scorer of the tournament.

The Bayelsa Governor who is a former board member of the NFF, could not contain his excitement at the feat of the state’s female football team.

“It is on this note that the following rewards is hereby announced and this monies have to be released before the team embark on continental campaign.

“Each first team player of Bayelsa Queens will go home with N500,000. We are doing this because we are going to prepare the team very well for the CAF Women’s Champions League. When you come back victorious, it is then you’ll know what your government will do for you,” observed Gov Diri.

For Monday Gift who emerged the highest goals scorer of the NWFL 2021/2022 season, there is additional bonus of N100,000 for her.

“Because we just received all your laurels, the Most Valuable Player will receive additional N100’000 from the state government and additional N200,000 from me (Governor); the Highest Goals Scorer will have an additional N100, 000 and additional 200,000 from me (Governor). The Best Goal Keeper will have N100,000 plus additional N200,000 from me (Governor).”

Also, the coaches and back room staff were also rewarded.

“The Technical Adviser will go home with N700,000 while the Assistant coaches are to get N500’000 each. The Secretary of the management team will receive N500’000 same as the Chairman of the team.

The team and other team members will get 300,000 each while Board members are to be rewarded with N200,000 each.

Gov Diri urged members of the team to maintain the winning tempo, assuring them that the state government will give them the needed support to enable them have a successful outing in their quest for continental glory later in the year.

He however urged sponsors of women’s football league to have an upward review of the prize money in order to encourage the development of the Women’s game in the country.

Gov Diri also expressed delight with the Bayelsa contingent to the 2022 African Wrestling Championship in El Jedida, Morocco, where the Bayelsa wrestlers clinched a gold, three silver and one bronze medals.

He thanked the wrestlers for taking the name of the state to greater heights, stating that, the government is proud of their brilliant showing at the continental show piece.

He assured them of the government’s continuous support in their efforts at winning laurels for the State and the Country.

“For the continental kings in wrestling, the coach will go home with N850,000 and additional 300,000 from me.

“Blessing Oborududu, you have done very well and will go home with N700, 000 and additional N300,000 from me to make it N1million.

All the three silver medalists, Ebikewenemo Wilson, Patience Opuene and Hannah Reuben are to receive N500,000 each while the only bronze medalist, Ebi Biogos, was blessed with N300,000.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Daniel Igali, thanked the governor for his support to the sports sector, which has resulted in the outstanding performances of the athletes at the various local and international competitions.

