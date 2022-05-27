Be Proactive in Your Approach to Security Issues, Kogi Monarch Tasks Security Agencies





Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Kogi State traditional ruler, the Agbana of Isanlu Kingdom, and Chairman of Yagba East Local Government Traditional Council in the state, Oba Moses Babatunde Etombi, has tasked security agencies to be more proactive to the safety of the people and foreign nationals in the country.

Oba Etombi emphasised that effective security is a panacea for doing business and development in any society, saying where there is no security and peace, there cannot be development.

The royal father was speaking at a meeting with traditional rulers, representatives of Pioneer Wood Processing Company, a Chinese company, and security agencies at Isanlu yesterday.

He urged the various security agencies to build necessary synergy that would enable them to crack on criminals to safeguard the safety of indigents and foreign projects, enterprises and personnel.

Etombi explained that Nigeria as an important partner of China’s Belt and Road Initiative must do everything within its power to protect the foreign nationals and their business in line with international best practices.

The Yagba East paramount ruler commended the state Governor, Yahaya Bello, and the local government area Chairman, Mr. Abdulrazak Ijagbemi-Asiru, for providing them with an enabling environment to do business.

He said: “Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nigeria and China 50 years ago, both countries have joined hands, supported each other, respected and accommodated each other’s core interests and major concerns, thus achieving great cooperation and results in respective fields.

“At present, the Nigeria-China cooperation is moving to a higher level. Foreign projects, enterprises and personnel have been making outstanding contributions and playing an irreplaceable role in promoting our development. To further consolidate the sound development of Nigeria-China relations, and protect the smooth operation of Chinese projects and institutions as well as the safety of enterprises and personnel, I solemnly propose to the related departments and general public and safeguard the legitimate business of Chinese and institutions in our locality here.”

He also enjoined the people of the area to be law-abiding and support the move by China to add value to the country’s economy.

The monarch stated: “Furthermore, I advocate that the public should abide by the law, live in harmony with our foreigners and jointly contribute to the economic and social development of Nigeria. In addition, relevant departments should take action to collect and reward clues for China-related crimes, severely punish China-related crimes, and mobilise various forces to carry out actions such as patrol.”

The Director of Security, Yagba East LGA, Alebiosu Rafiu, commended the various security agencies for their commitment to the security of lives and property, urging them to partner the local and foreign enterprises towards providing a conducive atmosphere for them to do their legitimate business.

In their separate remarks, the heads of the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), State Security Service (SSS), as well as that of vigilance group and local hunters condemned what they described as “all kinds of sabotage activities and criminal cases,” stressing the need for the cooperation and support of the people, especially in the area of information sharing.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

