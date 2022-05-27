Bauchi APC Gubernatorial Aspirant Withdraws from Race

From Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Barely two hours to the All Progressives Congress (APC)gubernatorial primary election in Bauchi state, one of the aspirants, Al’ameen Sani Mohammed has backed out of the race.

Al’ameen, who stated this during a press conference in Bauchi ,explained why he stepped out of the race, saying that his withdrawal was done to promote unity in the party

Al’ameen Sani who is a chieftain of the APC in the state declared: “On behalf of myself and teaming supporters, I wish to formally announce my decision to withdraw from participating in the Bauchi State gubernatorial primary election of our great party, the APC”.

“My decision to withdraw from this all important election is in the interest of the party and to foster unity & purpose among the aspirants whom I have had the privilege to chair in the 2022 Governorship Aspirants Forum” .

“It is important to state that my withdrawal from the contest is to encourage more aspirants to follow suit in order to have a hitch-free primary election”

“As a bona-fide member of our great party I feel I should make the sacrifice of withdrawing from the contest of the 2022 governorship primaries so as to make APC in Bauchi State a united family,” he said

He then assured his supporters that he will adequately inform them of the next move politically to ensure that the best amongst the remaining aspirants won the party primaries.

