Agogo Africa Set To Change The Face Of Fashion

Mary Nnah

Africa’s foremost fashion and creative industry promotion company, Legendary Gold Limited in partnership with the African Union and Africa Business Council introduces Agogo Africa. This is after almost three decades of promoting African garment, textile, and fashion entrepreneurs all over the world. Their efforts in promoting African fashion over the years contributed immensely to the acceptance and patronage African fashion enjoys globally today.

Agogo Africa is an innovative e-commerce online platform that connects African fashion, textile, garment industry, and all fashion value chains to local and international markets for patronage. It is a portal dedicated to displaying African designer’s products and fashion accessories like shoes, bags, jewelry, fabrics, gemstones, cotton, beauty and lifestyle products, etc.

The Unique feature of Agogo Africa is that it also provides the opportunity to source the raw materials the fashion industry players need in the course of production. It has an exclusive and comprehensive directory of African textile manufacturers, garment factories for large production, leather producers (tanneries), gemstone producers, and artisans for small and large scale production.

With a listing of manufacturing hubs and garment factories across the continent, designers can conveniently link up and produce high-quality made-in-Africa fashion goods from anywhere across Africa. Agogo Africa will also give vendors on the platform the opportunity of taking advantage of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area.

Agogo Africa just went live and fashion entrepreneurs, vendors in all fashion value chains, and others in the creative space from all over Africa have started onboarding their products on the platform. The major criteria for eligibility to sell on Agogo Africa is that the product must be made in Africa with locally sourced materials. Also, the quality of products must be of high standard verified by our quality control team.

In the next months, Agogo Africa will be launched across Africa. Each launch will be an opportunity to onboard the best creatives from the host country.

As part of the MOU, Agogo Africa will be officially launched by the Nigerian Export Promotion Council on the 31st of May, 2022 in the export house, Abuja. This will be the first of a series of launches expected to hold across Africa.

Each launch will be an opportunity to onboard the best fashion creatives from the host country. Holding to the partnership with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, the Nigerian vendors onboarding on Agogo Africa can be well assured of the support of NEPC with various incentives that will enable them to attain their full export potential.

DHL is the logistics partner of Agogo Africa. To this end, all vendors selling through the platform gets a 55 per cent discount on all shipment anywhere worldwide

Other countries already lined up to launch Agogo Africa after Nigeria includes Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt, Zambia, Mali, South Africa, Uganda, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Cameroon, Benin, Tanzania, Togo, DR Congo, Djibouti, Rwanda, Ghana, and others.

