Abaribe Quits PDP, Resigns as Senate Minority Leader

*May join APGA



Deji Elumoye in Abuja



The Senator representing Abia South Senatorial district in the National Assembly and Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has resigned his position as Minority Leader of the Red Chamber.The ranking Senator has also resigned his membership of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).In a letter addressed to President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, titled “Notification of Resignation from the Membership of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Senate,” Senator Abaribe disclosed that he has ceased to be Senate Minority Leader, consequent upon his resignation from the PDP.

The letter read in part: “This is to notify you and my dear colleagues in the Senate that I have formally resigned my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party through my ward. This also means my resignation as (the) Minority Leader of the Senate.”“I wish to thank you and my dear colleagues in the Leadership of the Senate for the warm camaraderie we enjoyed while I was Minority Leader.”

In another letter addressed to his Ward Chairman and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in his Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State entitled, ” Resignation of my membership from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,” the former Minority Leader said he took the decision to quit the PDP after due consultations.

The letter reads:” I write to inform you of my decision to resign as a member of (the) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“This development is consequent upon the shameful display of illegality, impunity and undemocratic decision of the party and after due consultations with my constituents.”

Abaribe had during the week failed to participate in the PDP governorship primary in Abia State saying he could no longer stomach what he called impunity and illegality in the Abia State chapter of the main opposition party.

There are indications that the erstwhile Senate Minority Leader may pitch his tent with the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) where he will battle for the Abia South Senatorial ticket with incumbent Abia State Governor and PDP senatorial candidate, Okezie Ikpeazu.

