2023: Don’t Create Enmity among APC Presidential Aspirants, Fayemi Tells Delegates

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



Ahead of the presidential primary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) slated for Sunday, May 30, in Abuja, Governor of Ekiti State, who is one of the presidential aspirants, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has urged delegates not to create enmity among aspirants.

Fayemi stated this when he visited Osun and Oyo states on Wednesday to address party leaders and delegates, while also seeking their support.

In a statement issued yesterday by the Dr. Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation, Fayemi asked the state delegates to queue behind him based on his rich educational pedigree, integrity, capacity and competence.

He said: “I appeal to the delegates and party faithful not to create enemies for aspirants where none exist because this struggle is about service and not about self. The biggest thing is for APC to win and South-west to clinch the ticket.”

While addressing delegates and party leaders in Ibadan Oyo state, Fayemi promised the Ibadan Mega City Project and aid the efforts of the state government in turning the vast fertile landscape into an agricultural gold mine that would make the state the nation’s food basket.

He added: “With my knowledge of Ibadan and Oyo State in general, I’ve a duty to contribute significantly to its development if elected. I’ll bring my God endowed knowledge and capacity to bear in the onerous task of making Nigeria one of the safest places to live in Africa.”

Also, the Governor of state of Osun, Gboyega Oyetola declared support for the aspiration of Fayemi saying “it’s payback time.”

He described Fayemi as a great bridge builder, team leader, consensus manager and one of the best sons of Oodua.

Oyetola said: “He (Fayemi) takes everyone’s problem as his own, this is why in four years we have always spoken with one voice. We pray for you because we believe in your leadership capacity and when the time comes, we pray we’ll be able to pay back the love and kindness you have shown us.”

