Youth Group Knocks ASUU over Call for Emefiele’s Sack

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Arewa Consultative Youth Movement (ACYM) has chided the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for calling for the sack of the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Godwin Emefiele, over the depreciating value of the naira.

The group, in a statement by its President, Kabiru Yusuf, noted that Emefiele and his team in the CBN had been trying to remedy the mess caused by university lecturers in the education sector and wondered why the union will turn around to call for his sack.

The statement read in part, “We urge ASUU and its ilks to stop attacking the CBN Gov that has been busy clearing the mess that they created in the education sector. All Nigerians are aware that ASUU’s incessant strikes have done more harm than good to the system.

“It is surprising how the union is not seeing this but is busy calling for the sacking of the head of an agency for no just cause. As professionals, they are expected to know better. They should not be beclouded by politics and hatred but be objective in their pronouncements.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

