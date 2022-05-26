Vote Performance Not Money, Musa Charges Delegates

Laleye Dipo in Minna



Ahead of the senatorial primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Mohammed Sani Musa Wednesday met with delegates from the Niger East Senatorial district where he admonished them to vote performance over money.

The meeting, which held at the Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi hall, saw in attendance apart from the delegates, all the local government chairmen, councillors and other elected representatives of the party from the senatorial zone.

Musa told the meeting that he had spent his first term to pursue good governance, good representation, and welfare for the people of the zone and supporting the passage of bills that will better the lot of the people across the country.

He said if voted for a second term, he will build on his present performance and join other senators to put pressure on the federal government to restore peace and stability to bandit-infested areas of the zone.

“I therefore appeal to you all to vote on performance-based index and according to your conscience,” he said, adding that with banditry still affecting every facet of life in the zone there is the need to renew his mandate for continued intervention.

Musa also told the delegates that he had no candidate for any of the positions, but will support the choice of the zone.

He advised all, irrespective of status, to shun violence, drug abuse and all acts that can derail the electoral process

Speaking on behalf of the delegates, Mr Peter Kaburu restated their endorsement of the aspirant, saying their decision is because the zone had never witnessed the unprecedented development embarked upon by the senator.

He therefore assured Musa that the delegates will continue the momentum by ensuring they vote for him at the primaries.

