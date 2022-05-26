Seplat/NPDC Perform 3,757 Eye Surgeries, Screen 86,226 Patients

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Seplat Energy Plc and its partners, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) yesterday said it has performed free eye surgeries on 3,757 persons and screened a total of 86,226 since the inception of its ‘Eye Can See’ programme 12 years ago.

It said the initiative was a signature of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) health programme designed to provide quality eye care for Nigerians.

The management of the company equally said it had dispensed 38,555 free eye glasses to beneficiaries of the health scheme.

Seplat Energy Director, External Affairs and Sustainability, Chioma Nwachuku, disclosed this during its 2022 ‘Eye Can See’ programme, held at the palace of the Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare II, in Benin City.

Nwachuku, represented by Dr. Otokhine Emmanuel, said 28 persons had been screened and given free eye surgeries while screening for others were still ongoing.

“This is our flagship health CSR programme and it is meant to deliver quality healthcare to people within the areas we operate. Usually, every year, we put this program in various centers across Edo State and Delta State as well as in Lagos.

“We are committed to delivering health care to people, making a different in the lives of people within the areas where we operate and that is why you will see us do program like this.

“We also have education improvement programme such as STEPS, the teacher empowerment programme; we have the Safe Motherhood, which is geared towards supporting pregnant women. We also have community development projects where we carry out development of our communities such as construction of roads, construction of hospitals and even funding of those hospitals, ensuring that our communities get the right support.

“We have empowerment programme and all. Seplat is ever committed to ensuring that we put smile on the faces of the people wherever we operate that is why we say Seplat is unique,” she said.

The Edo State Commissioner of Health, Prof. Akoria Obehi, represented by Mr. Stephen Ogiefoh, said the state government aligns with Seplat in providing quality healthcare delivery to its citizens, maintaining that few weeks ago, the state government partnered with the Association of Nigerians Physicians in the Americas (ANPA) in carrying out free medical surgeries on its citizens.

Akoria said the state government was ever ready to providing Seplat the enabling environment to thrive in the state just as she said the state will always ask for more from them.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

