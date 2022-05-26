NPA Inaugurates Ultra-modern Training School

The Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) has unveiled its ultra-modern training institute in its bid to enhance employees’ skill for efficient service delivery.

Speaking during its inauguration, the Managing Director, NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, explained that the move was part of its resolve to institutionalise continuous learning as an organisational culture.

According to him: “We are consistently upskilling and reskilling our employees on whom we place high premium in our overriding objective as a management team, and our readiness to position them to be best in class, is at the core of what this training school sets to achieve.

“As most of us are aware, having in place a robust talent pool is a necessary precondition for operating efficiently in the fiercely competitive terrain that port business is.”

Whilst recommending the facility for patronage by sister agencies in the maritime sector and other industry players who are desirous of a best-in-class training platform for their employees, the NPA boss said the decision to invest so much in the facility took cognisance of its former employees, some of whom although retired were actually not tired.

“We intend to tap into their wealth of experience and institutional knowledge by inviting them as resource persons to train upcoming employees,” he added.

Speaking further the Managing Director informed the gathering that processes were in the works to partner with the World Maritime University, the Nigerian Navy Hydrography Department, Nigerian Institute of Marine and Oceanography Research, the University of Lagos and other research and learning institutions in the area of curriculum development and capacity building.

The complex located in Apapa Dockyard has the capacity of training three hundred and eighty (380) persons per time as it consists of a lecture theatre with seating capacity of seventy-three (73), a large hall with seat capacity of one hundred and twelve (112) a mini hall with seat capacity of fifty (50), another with twenty-seven (27) and six (6) simulation class rooms that seats sixteen (16) persons each, a fully automated library, a computer training hall, a canteen with seating capacity for 120 persons and a hostel with 30-Bed capacity.

