No Movement for Mo Salah, Mane to Speak after UCL

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has said he will be at Anfield next season “for sure” but would not be drawn over whether he will sign a new contract.

Salah’s deal ends in June 2023, leading to speculation he could be sold if he did not sign a new one as he would leave on a free in a year’s time.

When asked about his future before Saturday’s Champions League final, he said: “I don’t want to talk about that.

“I just want to see Hendo (Jordan Henderson) with the trophy.”

The Egypt striker, 29, added: “I don’t focus on the contract at the moment. I don’t want to be selfish.

“I am staying next season for sure.”

Salah’s team-mate Sadio Mane said he would announce his decision on his own future after the final against Real Madrid in Paris.

The Senegal international, who has scored 120 goals in 268 games for the Reds, will also enter the last 12 months of his contract from June.

He told Sky Sports News: “This question (about my future) I will answer after Champions League. If I’m staying or not, I’m going to answer after (the) Champions League.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

