Natasha Picks PDP Kogi Central Senatorial District’s Ticket

Ibrahim Oyewale ,Lokoja

Kogi State born political amazon Natasha Apoti- Uduaghan has emerged the winner of Kogi Central Senatorial District ticket on the platform of People’s Democratic PDP.

The PDP Kogi Central Senatorial primary took place in Okene, the headquarters of Kogi Central Senatorial District on Wednesday ,with contest between two aspirants.

Natasha Apoti- Uduagham defeated her political rival, Adamu Mahamud Adamu Attah during the PDP Senatorial primary in Okene on Wednesday.

Natasha polled a total of 159 votes to beat her rival who scored 13 votes ,while one vote was recorded as void vote.

THISDAY gathered that some aspirants including Senator who represented Kogi Central, Senator Ahmed Salihu Ohembe and former House of Representatives member ,Abulkareem Salihu stepped down for one reason or the other.

This it was learnt paved way for easy emergence of the only female aspirant among the men who were cleared to contest the PDP primary for the Central Senatorial District ticket.

Earlier in the week two Senatorial candidates emerged on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party. Victor Adoji picked Kogi East Senatorial ticket ,while Tajudeen Yusuf defeated senator Dino Melaye to emerged as PDP candidate for Kogi West Senatorial District .

While conceding defeat after he lost by wide margins in Kabba on Tuesday ,Melaye thanked those who voted for him in two elections, stressing that there was enormous gang up against him during the party primaries.

