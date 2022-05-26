NAF at 58: Logistics Command Carries out Free Medical Outreach



Esther Akinsola

To mark its 58th anniversary of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), the Logistics Command in Lagos gave free medical screening and medications to about 1,000 residents of its host community in the Shogunle area of Ikeja.



The outreach also afforded residents health education and counselling, laboratory screening, visual acuity checks and free prescription glasses, dental health services, minor surgeries, as well as free medications.

The essential drugs distributed included anti-malaria, antibiotics, eye problems, aches of all kinds, ulcer, hypertension, diabetes, arthritis, worms and stomach discomfort.



Speaking at the flag-off of the medical outreach, the Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Logistic Command (LC) NAF, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Hassan Bala, noted that the event is a testament of the commitment of the current leadership of NAF to the wellness of its communities.



He also enlightened residents that the task of nation building is a collective responsibility, especially with the dynamics of the current security challenges facing the country.



Bala said: “It is our constitutional obligation to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians so that they can go about their legitimate businesses unhindered. This is achieved, not only through kinetic means, but also by humanitarian interventions such as medical outreach.”



The Head of Department, Health Implementation and Programme, 661 Air Force Hospital, Dr. Mbaebie Chijoke, bemoaned the adverse effect of consumption of food condiments such as maggi, sugar and salt on the health.

He also harped on the importance of healthy lifestyles. “Less is more,” Chijioke emphasised. “Hence the goal of food consumption should not be how much we have eaten but how healthy”.



While reminding participants that prevention is better than cure, the head of department cautioned that it is better to avoid than to manage.



“If individuals notice strange changes in their bodily behaviour, such should be reported at the hospital immediately,” he implored.

According to Chijioke, diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and stroke have early stage symptoms. Thus, it is easy to halt their spread.



A beneficiary, Mr. Silifat Oluokun, described the initiative as a good thing while praying that God would help the NAF not to relent in their good work.



Meanwhile, the Community Development Chairman (CDA) Subaru, Shogunle, Mr. Isiaka Olanrewaju noted that “the Nigerian Air Force is doing well. They exceeded our expectations, with the plans to reach over a thousand people with this initiative. However, we need more.”



According to Olanrewaju, NAF has assured them that whatever ailment cannot be attended to at the outreach would be moved to their hospital for extensive care. “It is something that gladdens my heart,” he expressed.

