Mbam’s Campaign Council Alleges Plot to Disrupt Ebonyi APC Governorship Primary

Some All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Ebonyi State have alleged a plot by the state government and its agents to disrupt the party’s governorship primary scheduled for today.

The stakeholders, under the aegis of Destiny 2023 Campaign Council, said in a statement by their leader, Paul Okorie, that armed thugs had been ‘imported’ to cause mayhem during the exercise.

They added that they had uncovered plots by the government and its agents to drag the party to court against the laid rules that all aggrieved members must first explore internal conflict resolution mechanisms.

However, party Chairman, Stanley Okoro, described the allegation as “laughable and baseless.”

The statement by the Campaign Council of the immediate past Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Chief Elias Mbam, however, called on the APC National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu to take note of the antics of the government to destroy the party in the state.

The statement reads in part: “It has come to the knowledge of the Destiny 2023 Campaign Council, the campaign organization of Elias Mbam, of the plans to scuttle the gubernatorial primary in Ebonyi State scheduled to hold tomorrow(today), Thursday 26th May 2022 by agents of Ebonyi State government.

“Credible intelligence available to us alleges that agents of Ebonyi State Government have procured armed thugs .., some of who are already in the state, in liaison with the local vigilante (Ebubeagu Security Network) with the plan to attack and cause mayhem at the venue of the gubernatorial primary tomorrow to ensure that it does not hold and prevent perceived opponents from attending.”

“We plead with the security agencies, especially the Nigeria Police, the Department of State Security, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Nigeria military to take notice and ensure that the life and safety of Engr. Elias Mbam, other aspirants, their supporters, party faithful and delegates are guaranteed and protected.”

Reacting , Okoro said: “The allegation is not only funny, but also laughable, baseless and should be discountenanced as the election will go on as planned,” said Okoro, who is also the state’s security consultant.

