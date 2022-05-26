Imposition of Candidate: Plateau APC Elders Mock Disgruntled Aspirants

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Following protest by disgruntled gubernatorial aspirants of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Plateau state over the imposition of a candidate on the party by the state Governor, Simon Lalong, Plateau APC Elders from the 17 Local Government Areas of the state have taken swipe on the aspirants, mocking them openly for their inability to purchase party nomination forms.

Addressing the press in Jos, leader of the APC elders, Professor Dimis Mailafia also warned the aspirants and protesting groups to be weary of distracting and misleading party members with their falsehood. He also warned the general public to conduct themselves with maturity, patience, decorum and circumspection, noting that allegation of imposition of candidate is mere political antics by some persons.

The Elders said, “In recent weeks it has come to our notice that a group of persons have been busy with certain activities clearly inimical to the smooth transition of the electoral process in the state.

“It first started as a grumble by a purported group of aspirants whose idea of electioneering campaigns stopped at printing and pasting posters in our urban city and along highways with lofty slogans. While the real men and women were criss-crossing the state sharing ideas, appealing supporters and mobilizing to demographics, they enjoy mere appearances at events and the granting of fanciful press interview to massage their sense of self-worth!

