Former SSG Umar Emerges Sokoto PDP Guber Candidate



Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

The former Secretary to Sokoto State Government Sa-aidu Umar has emerged the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State.



Umar won the ticket by consensus as Deputy Governor Muhammad Manir Dan’Iya , former commissioner of environment Sagir Bafarawa, PDP chairman Aliyu Bello Goronyo and former Deputy Governor Murthar Shagari stepped down before the election.



The chairman electoral committee Dr Tom Zakari said other candidates voluntarily withdrew from the race, hence the need for the 755 delegates to affirm the result.



He noted that 695 delegates affirmed the result while 60 votes were voided.

He said with power conferred on him as the chairman of PDP electoral committee, he declared Sa’adu Umar as the gubernatorial candidate of PDP in Sokoto State



In his acceptance speech, Umar thanked Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, His co-contestants and delegates for their affirmation.



He maintained that he would make sure he carried everyone along, stressing that in every contest there must be a winner .

He appealed to other contestants to join hands with him to ensure that PDP emerged victorious in the general election.



He promised to consolidate on Gov Tambuwal’s achievements.

In his remarks, Governor Tambuwal said the primaries of PDP in the state, from house assembly to governorship, were transparent and hitch free.



He said he would work hard with all stakeholders in the party to ensure that the party retains the state in 2023

Details later…

