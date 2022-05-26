Former Gov Lawal’s Son, Hakeem, Picks SDP Guber Candidate in Kwara



By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Alhaji Hakeem Lawal, the son of the late former governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Mohammed Alabi Lawal, has emerged as the governorship canddiate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the 2023 general election.



Alhaji Lawal defeated the former vice chancellor of University of Ilorin, Prof. Shuaib Oba Abdulraheem, Alhaji Tajudeen Audu Lafiaji, Alhaji Khaleel Bolaji, Alhaji Kale Belgore and Engineer Sunday Babalola.



Alhaji Lawal polled 33 votes during the primary of the SDP held at the Atlantic Event center, located along Ajase-Ipo Road, Ilorin.

For Prof. Abdulrahman, he polled 16 votes, Bolaji got 0, Belgore got 0, Babalola got two votes and Alhaji Lafiaji polled 10 votes.

