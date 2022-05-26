Ex-Gov Lamido’s Son Wins Jigawa PDP Gubernatorial Ticket



Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse

The son of former Jigawa state governor Alhaji Mustapha Sule Lamido, emerged gubernatorial flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Jigawa state.



He was elected PDP candidate at the party’s gubernatorial primary held at Dutse stadium on Wednesday.

Announcing the result, the Chairman electoral panel, Mr Isah Ahmed, said Mustapha Sule-Lamido scored 829 votes out of the total 832 votes while the second candidate who is a former minister of state for works, Alhaji Saleh Shehu, did not score a single vote.



The Chairman, announced that three votes were invalid.

He then declared Mustapha Sule Lamido as winner of the election having scored the higher votes of the party’s delegates .



In his acceptance speech Mustapha Sule-Lamido said: “I most sincerely accept this nomination with humility, modesty and determination”.



The candidate described the congress as ‘historic’, saying that the majority of the PDP candidates in the state are younger than candidates in the previous election.



“As we move to the next stage of campaign and elections, I asked you to trust me, work with me, campaign with me and vote for me so that we can make the state great again.



“As I call on all Jigawa state electorate to vote PDP candidates at all level in the general election, I am also appealing to the politicians and general public to avoid politics of division and disunity, The interest of the state is far above any personal or sectional interest”, Lamido declared.

