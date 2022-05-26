Ekiti 2022: Oni Promises to End Misrule



Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja



Former Governor of Ekiti State and Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), in the Ekiti June 18, 2022, governorship election, Chief Segun Oni, has promised to end misrule and establish good governance in the state if elected governor

Oni made the promise while fielding questions from the journalists at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

Urging the people of Ekiti State to keep hope alive, he said that he was coming back to restore good governance in the state if elected as governor of the state again.

Oni explained that the SDP was on a rescue mission to make the people laugh again after years of misrule in the state.

“What God cannot do does not exists, Ekiti is God’s own state. He is around to show Himself again in our mission of rescuing the state from boundage of misrule over the years.

“Our Campaign outings are being overwhelmed on daily basis with mammoth crowd of people like bees; the people were well excited at seeing us coming for the rescue mission and we are not going to fail them, we are coming to restore act of good governance in the state.

“Like a married woman who had tested two different husbands, she will be in the best position to point out the best of the two, Ekiti people have tasted three different administrations and another chance is coming for them to pick one of them and I’m sure our people will prefer us.

“That is why I’m appealing to them to keep the hope alive, better days are around the corner for them, we did it before and we are ready to do it again and again, we are not out to boast or to make failed and empty promises like our neighbours”, Chief Oni stated.

He added that he will light up the entire state again like he did during his first coming, and carry everyone along, irrespective of party or religious affiliations, if elected on June 18.

According to him, “Under my watch, Ekiti State will become a reference point of good governance in the country; I’m just appealing to our people to be patient and remain resolute.

“They should go search for their Permanent Vote’s Card, PVC, for the day to cast their votes for us, the SDP and be watchful until the result is declared; they should leave the rest for God who is already there for our coming.”

Chief Oni commended the current leadership of the party, under the stewardship of Alhaji Shehu Gaban, and Dr. Olu Agunloye for growing theParty to such an enviable position that Nigerians now see it as the credible alternative.

