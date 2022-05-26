Delta Speaker, Oborevwori, Wins PDP Guber Ticket



Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Sheriff Oborevwori, Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, backed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, has secured a landslide victory as he scored 590 votes at the PDP gubernatorial primary held at the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba on Wednesday.



Oborevwori, who hails from Okpe area of Delta Central Senatorial District, won 590 of the 821 valid votes, that is, 71.4 percent of the total votes cast, with three votes declared invalid.



David Edevbie got 113 votes and Senator James Manager garnered 83 votes to come a distant second and third places, respectively.



Oborevwori, emerged Speaker following the impeachment of the former speaker, Hon Friday Igbuya in May, 2017.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

