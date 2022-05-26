BON Moves to Reward Operators in Broadcast Industry

Ebiti Yusuf

The Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) on Tuesday unveiled the logo of the Nigeria Broadcasting Awards (TNBA) aimed at recognizing and rewarding excellence in the broadcast media industry.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of BON, Mr. John Ugbe, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, said the awards would hold in October.

According to him, the awards were introduced to formally celebrate the excellence of broadcast media professionals, responsible for providing daily information, public enlightenment, and entertainment to Nigerians.

He said the decision to introduce the TNBA was taken at the BON 76th General Assembly, which approved the composition of the Awards Steering Committee drawn from public and private broadcast media houses under the chairmanship of Mr. Guy Murray-Bruce, who is the President, Silverbird Group.

He said: “BON is organising TNBA to recognize and reward excellence in the Broadcast Media industry.”

He disclosed that the awards will have 13 categories and would be contested for by BON and non-BON members as well.

The categories include: Radio Station/ Best Television Station of the Year; Best Radio Station/ Best Television- News in English; Best Radio Station/ Best Television Station-Indigenous Language; Best Radio/ Best Television Station- Original Production in English; and Best Radio / Best Television Station-Original Production in Indigenous Language.

Others are:Best Radio Best Television Station in Documentary/ Feature in English, Best Radio/ Best Television Station -Documentary/ Feature in Indigenous Language, Best Radio/ Best Television Show in English and Best Radio/ Best Television Show in Indigenous Language.

There will also be awards for the Newscaster of the Year- Radio/ Television, Reporter of the Year -Radio/Television, Presenter of the Year – Radio/Television and Special Contributions to the Broadcast Industry.

Also speaking, Murray-Bruce, said he is very hopeful that the awards will propel broadcast media professionals to greater standards of practice.

BON is the umbrella body of all private, public, commercial and community electronic media organisations in the country and has over 300 broadcast platforms as members.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

