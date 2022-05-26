‘Amstel Malta at Forefront of Elevating African Arts, Culture with AMVCA Sponsorship’

Nigeria’s Premium Malt brand, Amstel Malta, once again reiterated its stance as a brand at the forefront of elevating and championing opportunities in modern African music, film and culture with its headline sponsorship of the 8th Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2022.

As the headline sponsor of this year’s edition, Amstel Malta sponsored five events at the AMVCAs, namely, the Sponsors Cocktail, the MTF Screening Day, Content Market Day, Digital Content Creators’ Day, Nominees Gala and the main Awards. The brand was also responsible for the prizes attached to specific awards categories at the event. Amstel Malta highlighted fun and authenticity to attendees of this year’s edition of the AMVCAs, while creating a platform for authentic, meaningful experiences for all participants.

The AMVCA, which was held from Saturday 7th May to Saturday 14th May 2022, was an eight-day long celebration of African entertainment, fashion and culture, with various recognitions given to trailblazers and innovators in the entertainment industry. Amongst the notable winners at AMVCA 2022 were Izu Ojukwu and Okey Ogunjiofor – Best Overall Film for Amina, Osas Ighodaro and Stan Nze, who respectively won the Best Actress in a Drama and Best Actor in a Drama for their performances in Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story, Teniola Aladese – AMVCA Trailblazer Award, and Uche Nnanna Maduka, who received the Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Igbo) award for Nne-Ka.

