Adebayo: I’m on Mission to Guarantee Justice for All Nigerians

A presidential aspirant of the Social Democratic Party SDP, Prince Adewole Adebayo has said he will guarantee justice for all Nigerians irrespective of their ethnic, political and religious leanings.



Adebayo, a legal practitioner and founder of KAFTAN TV, has also said without the SDP, he would not have been able to pursue his presidential aspiration.



He gave the assurance after submitting his presidential nomination and expression of interest forms at the national secretariat of the SDP in Abuja at the weekend.



He was received by SDP National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Gabam; National Secretary, Dr Olu Agunloye, and a crowd of party faithful at the national secretariat



The presidential hopeful was accompanied by a former Minister of Sports and Youths Development, Mr Solomon Dalung, and a political associate, Richard Oriri, among others.



After submitting his nomination form, Adebayo appreciated the SDP for providing him the platform “to contest for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”



Without the SDP, according to the presidential hopeful, my ambition will be non-existent. What we are doing today is not just a small ceremony. Rather, it is a prayer to God.



He said: “The path we are about to begin formally is a path that leads to justice for all Nigerians and the choice of SDP is not random. Without the SDP, I will not run for president.



“I want Nigerians to take this picture seriously because when they have good water, security, defence, education, employment, balanced budget, improved GDP they will remember that this is where it all started.”



Gabam, in his remark, congratulated Adebayo and wished him luck while encouraging him to continue working hard and that the party would keep doing its best.

