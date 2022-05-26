Abe Supporters Boycott Rivers APC Primaries

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Supporters of the governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe have boycotted the party’s primaries scheduled to commence from Thursday.

This was made known in a statement by Tony Okocha, a frontline supporter of Abe.

Okocba who is the South-South Coordinator, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Support Vanguard, said the withdrawal affected all the sections of the primaries in the state.

He advised their teeming supporters not to participate in the exercise.

He said “I have been receiving myriad of calls from our colleagues concerning the Nationwide Assembly and Governorship Candidates Primaries of our darling party, APC.

“Please kindly take this as Official Statement that we are not participating in an already skewed, biased and prejudiced process in Rivers.

“All our teeming supporters are advised not to dissipate scarce energies in a process that will not pass muster. Comfortably lounge in houses and homes and be exceedingly happy, with no interest in the usual charade of APC Rivers.

“However, we enjoin ALL to remain vigilant as we continue to bring you up to speed with unfolding events”.

Meanwhile, as at the time of filing this report, delegates at the APC governorship primaries, holding at Adokiye Amiesimaka stadium, Igwuruta-Ali, Port Harcourt, are seated for voting to commence.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

