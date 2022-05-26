2023: Voting Underway to Elect Abia APC Guber Candidate

Voting has commenced in Umuahia as delegates file out to elect the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for 2023 general election in Abia.

The delegates, numbering 920 drawn from all the 184 wards of the state, are poised to make their choice from among the six governorship aspirants who were cleared by the party to vie for the ticket.

The six aspirants participating in the primary poll are Ikechi Emenike, Emeka Atuma, Uche Ogah, Obinna Oriaku, Daniel Eke and Paul Ikonne.

Former bank executive, Alex Otti, pulled out of the race on the eve of the primary, saying that the process leading to the primary was not satisfactory.

Meanwhile, the voting process is going on smoothly in a well organised manner.

Among party chieftains already at the venue are former labour minister, Emeka Wogu, Senator Nkechi Nwaogu, and a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Sam Onuigbo, who represents Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

