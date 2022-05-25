Uzoho Denies Super Eagles Quit Notice

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, has refuted speculations in a section of the local sporting media that he was quitting the Nigerian senior national team.

The lanky goal tender was pilloried by Nigerian fans who blamed him for the draw that cost the Super Eagles qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Thomas Partey’s innocuous long range volley from outside the 22 metre box slipped through the hands of Uzoho for Ghana Black Stars opener in the crucial second leg of the final playoff with Nigeria at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

Although William Troost-Ekong equalized after Victor Osimhen was brought down in the box, the Ghanaians ran away with the World Cup ticket on the away goal rule.

Most Nigerian ball fans failed to forgive the Omonia Nicosia of Cyprus goalkeeper. Along with Maduka Okoye, the duo were trolled on the social media endlessly.

One of the sports bloggers reported on Monday that Uzoho was considering quitting Eagles same way Okoye was speculated to have dumped the senior Nigerian team.

Although Uzoho was not invited for the international friendlies with Mexico and

Ecuador in USA this weekend, sources close to the former Under 17 World Cup winners denied he was leaving Eagles.

The former Deportivo La Coruna star has however pour cold water on the speculation.

“ I’m committed to playing for my dear country anytime I’m called up,”Uzoho told the Super Eagles media team yesterday.

