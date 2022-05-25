Tripple Gee Unveils NilPeter 11-Colour Printing Press

Ebiti Yusuf



The Nigerian printing industry is about to witness a major boost as Tripple Gee and Company Plc has launched the NilPeter 11-Colour Flexo Press, the first in the country and second on the entire African continent.

Tripple Gee, a company that got listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited in 1991, has over 40 years of experience manufacturing secure financial and commercial instruments, labels, flexible packaging materials and high end authentication and verification services.

However, in a bid to consolidate on its areas of strength, expand into new areas and continue to satisfy customers and deliver good return to shareholders, the company acquired the NilPeter 11-Colour Felxo Press with financial support from Providus Bank and Bank of Industry (BOI).

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Lagos last Thursday, Group Managing Director of Tripple Gee and Company Plc, Mrs. Adebimpe Giwa, said with the new printing press, the company has the needed impetus to launch into new areas of flexible printing.

“This will definitely improve our delivery timelines and response time to our esteemed clients, assure of better and more consistent quality outputs and in turn have a positive effect on our turnover as a company,” she said.

Mrs. Giwa explained that the press has 11 colour units and offers top of the range technologies for colour matching, registration linked up NilPeter’s 24/7 worldwide service.

According to her, the press is one of the new innovations the company has among other plans aimed at attaining its vision to be the preferred and ‘go to’ security print and services provider in Nigeria and regionally.

Earlier in his speech, the Chairman of Board of Directors of Tripple Gee, Mr. Sam Ayininuola, said: “The Nilpeter 11-colour Flexo Press is the first of its kind in the country and second on the entire African continent. It stands out in terms of speed, quality and the variety of substance it can print. It prints on virtually any flexible cellulose and synthetic substrate like cards, Polythene, different Nylon types, foils, fabric, electoral materials and so on. Another outstanding feature is its grammage range, as it prints on grammage as low as 70gsm to as high as 450gsm. It is a highly automated equipment with each print unit Servo-driven, giving the operator of the machine unprecedented flexibility and control.”

“It runs at an average speed of 200meters/minute, which is quite significant for the quality of output produced. It offers top of the range technologies for colour matching, registration and other print processes. It reduces wastages on operation while conversely increasing outputs with significantly improved material yield ultimately increasing our combined capacity to meet client’s request,” he added.

Meanwhile, it was commendation galore for Tripple Gee as the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and the Chartered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigeria (CIPPON) hailed the company for the giant stride it took with the acquisition of the new press.

For instance, the Director General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir said: “Tripple Gee remains a trail blazer in the manufacture of secure financial and commercial instruments, labels and flexible packaging materials. In addition, the company leads in provision of high-end authentication and verification solutions in Nigeria. It is in this regards that your latest investment in this fully automated multi-colour press promises to be a game changer. It should offer immense value proposition to the banking industry, government regulatory agencies, oil and gas businesses, pharmaceutical and FMGC manufacturers and a host of others bodies. This first of its kind press arsenal is set to reinforce your pioneering status in the printing industry and break records in speed range, flexibility and delivery timelines.”

The President and Chairman of CIPPON Council, Mr. Olugbemi Malomo, said the new printing press by Tripple Gee would boost the efforts of institute to ensure printing jobs are not taken out of Nigeria anymore and to further professionalize the printing industry.

“I believe this commissioning will also be a game changer for our industry b ushering in a new hope for our industry. The audacious acquisition of this machine in a time like this further gives credence to our campaign of :“ let Nigeria printing jobs remain in Nigeria .” and also in consonance with our this years theme of “ putting U first for profitability “

“We shall therefore partner with Tripple Gee using regulation to ensure that such jobs that can be done on the machine are not taken out of the country .”

