TikTok Launches a New Challenge to Celebrate Africa in Collaboration with CAF

Top African stars join #keepUpWithAfrica on TikTok, showing off their keepie uppie skills

Ugo Aliogo

We are excited to be launching a new challenge in collaboration with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) using the hashtag #KeepUpWithAfrica. This comes as part of the celebration of Africa Day on 25 May which aims to recognise Africa by shining the light, and celebrating the talent that African footballers possess and share with fans around the world.

During this period, we encourage our TikTok community to come together to show their keepie uppie skills, using the duet feature in-app and tagging the #KeepUpWithAfrica hashtag on the platform, or even show the world their African spirit by doing their own video, tagging @caf_online, and sharing #KeepUpWithAfrica.

Commenting on this fun and exciting challenge, Head of Content Programming at TikTok in Africa, Boniswa Sidwaba, said: “There is no better way to celebrate Africa Day than with all the sportsmanship the game of football portrays, particularly being the sport that unites all people from different ages and social and cultural backgrounds.”

Sidwaba expressed gratitude and excitement for the long-term partnership we have with CAF, praising its role in supporting sports in Africa.

She stated the vital role TikTok plays in supporting talent worldwide in all fields and its keenness in providing TikTok’s community with the tools that facilitate content creation.

Some of the footballers that are participating in the challenge are Vincent Aboubakar, a Cameroonian football star who plays in the Saudi Professional League and the Cameroon national team; Ahmed Musa, a Nigerian professional footballer. The Nigerian player who played for the English club Leicester City; Edouard Mendy, the goalkeeper for Premier League club Chelsea; Onome Ebi, Captain of Nigeria national women’s football team and a defender in a Belarusian club; Amr Al-Sulayya, who plays for the Egyptian club Al-Ahly; and Mahmoud Hamdi Al-Wensh, a professional footballer currently playing for the Egyptian club Zamalek.

All those, in addition to some of the most talented football content creators such as Nigeria’s Youngnoblecommentary.

